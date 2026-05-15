Watch: Paps misbehave with creator Siddharth Aalambayan in front of Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet; actors stay silent

A viral video featuring Mashable India host Siddharth Aalambayan has sparked online outrage after paparazzi were seen mocking and shouting at him during a street food outing with the cast of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.

A recent promotional outing for Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has landed in controversy after a video involving Mashable India host Siddharth Aalambayan began circulating widely online. The clip shows Siddharth enjoying Mumbai street food alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh when an uncomfortable moment unfolded with paparazzi at the location.

In the now-viral video, several photographers were heard shouting at Siddharth after he unintentionally came in front of their cameras while eating with the actors. Some paps were heard yelling remarks like "Aey" and "Hat jao," while one person allegedly mocked him by saying, "Ye vada pav ko hatao."

Despite appearing visibly irritated, Siddharth initially chose to ignore the comments and continued with the interaction. However, after the shouting continued, he eventually responded to the photographers and said, "Pyar se bhai pyar se. Aey aey mat kro."

The video quickly triggered criticism online after being shared by Filmibeat, with many social media users questioning why the actors present did not react to the situation. Several users expressed disappointment over the silence of the celebrity cast during the incident.

One user commented, "I want to ask why Ayushman, Rakul, Sara is not raising a voice for him. It's a shame and these people influence our society." Another wrote, "Sooo much into faking the actors forgot to take a stand for him." A third social media user added, "Why this 3 people are smiling not even taking stand for that person so rude."

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is scheduled to release in theatres on May 15, 2026. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the romantic comedy stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles and serves as a follow-up to the 2019 hit film.