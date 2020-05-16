Ayushmann Khurrana raises awareness about medical aid for senior citizens at risk of coronavirus infection

Ayushmann Khurrana has raised his voice against ignoring the senior citizens who are in urgent need for medical assistance during COVID-19 outbreak. It is widely known that senior citizens living alone across the country are at great risk during this surge in coronavirus in India and the actor has been roped in by National Commission for Women (NCW), Ministry of Women and Child Development to raise awareness to the initiative.

Raising awareness through his Twitter account, Ayushmann posted, "The #HappyToHelp Task-Force is a great initiative by @NCWIndia to help senior citizens facing issues in procurement of essential items/medicine supplies due to the lockdown. You can write to them at - helpatncw@gmail.com in case you know anyone who needs help!"

Here's his tweet:

The #HappyToHelp Task-Force is a great initiative by @NCWIndia to help senior citizens facing issues in procurement of essential items/medicine supplies due to the lockdown. You can write to them at - helpatncw@gmail.com in case you know anyone who needs help! — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 16, 2020

Talking about the initiative, Ayushmann said, “In this unprecedented situation affecting our country and humanity, National Commission for Women (NCW), Ministry of Women and Child Development has established a special #HappytoHelp task force for helping the senior citizens in need of medical attention, facing issues in procurement of essential items/medicine supplies due to the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown.”

He added, “It is my honour to support this cause and do my best to raise as much awareness for those who need our urgent attention and help. I urge all the citizens of our country to take note and support this initiative because this would provide a groundswell of momentum to the cause.”