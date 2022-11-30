Search icon
Ayushmann Khurrana pays homage to 'OG action hero' Ajay Devgn, recreates popular Phool Aur Kaante scene

Ayushmann Khurrana continues promoting his upcoming actioner An Action Hero in his unique way. His latest promotional stint pays homage to Ajay Devgn.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 01:01 PM IST

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is excited about the release of his upcoming actioner An Action Hero. This will be Ayushmann's first out-an-out action thriller, packaged with some high-octane action scenes, impressive parkour, hand-to-hand combat, and maar-dhaad moments. 

Ayushmann isn't leaving any stone unturned to promote this film. From city tours to giving homage to OG action heroes, Khurrana has actively been part of integrations and city tours for the past 20 days. 

Recently, actor-singer has also attempted to re-create Ajay Devgn's famous split scene from the latter's film Phool Aur Kaante. The entry shot of Devgn, standing and balancing between two moving bikes. Talking about the same, a source shares “When the idea of re-creating the iconic scene was suggested, Ayushmann immediately agreed and was really excited about it. He asked the team to make the necessary arrangements and the shot was taken the very same day.” He captioned the picture, "OG Action Hero ko naye Action Hero ka salaam. Kaafi phool aur kaanton se guzarna padta hai doston." 

Here's the post 

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, when Ayushmann was asked to name his favourite pan-India star, he immediately took Alia's name and added, "Do superhit di hai usne, Gangubai Kathiawadi aur Brahmastra. Usse badi superstar kon hai?" Khurrana further added, "Humesha hum baat karte hai male superstar ki (we often talk about male superstars), but she is actually the biggest superstar in the country. The actor even mentioned that the Student of the Year actress has also starred in two successful films this year, namely RRR and Darlings. In the same interview, Ayushmann even expressed his desire to work with Alia as he has't been paired up with her in any of the movies yet.

An Action Hero is Ayushmann Khurrana's third release after Anubhav Sinha's espionage-thriller Anek, and social-comedy Doctor G with Rakul Preet Singh. 

