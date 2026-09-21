Ayushmann Khurrana on Yeh Prem Mol Liya, reveals why Sooraj Barjatya used to remove his shoes before entering his vanity van

On Sunday evening, the team Yeh Prem Mol Liya revealed the first look of the film with the launch of a title song. Ayushmann Khurrana opened up about working with Sooraj Barjatya and what makes the director so special compared to others.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana recalled how he fell in love with Hindi cinema merely by watching the Salman Khan- Madhuri Dixit starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun in 1994. The actor who is now all set to star in Rajshri Productions' upcoming movie, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, still finds it hard to believe that he has become a Rajshri hero.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun made Ayushmann fall in love with cinema

Speaking at the song launch of Yeh Prem Mol Liya on Sunday, Ayushmann recalled watching Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and seeing the representation of large, extended families on screen. "I remember that I had seen Hum Aapke Hain Koun with my entire extended family. And after seeing that, I fell in love with 'Prem'; I fell in love with Hindi cinema; I fell in love with the strength of our families," he said.

Here's the first song from Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Talking about his association with Rajshri Productions, Ayushmann said the relationship goes beyond him and families across the country. Connected with "This relationship that I have with Rajshri, it's not just mine; it's of the whole of India, it's of all the families. The responsibility of bringing all the families together, which he has taken up through films, I think it's so beautiful," he said.

Sooraj Barjatya used to remove his shoes before entering Ayushmann's vanity van for THIS reason

The actor also shared a personal anecdote about director Sooraj Barjatya, recalling how the filmmaker would remove his shoes before entering his vanity van. "I used to say, 'Sir, please don't remove your shoes, please come to Vanity.' But he never used to listen. He used to remove his shoes and come, and I used to do 'Charan Sparsh', and he used to say 'Ayushmaan Bhava'. And then he used to explain the scenes," Ayushmann recalled.

Ayushmann on working with Sooraj Barjatya

Calling the moment "very unreal", the actor said, "I feel that it's not just a childhood dream. I think it's too good to be true," he said, adding, "So there should be applause for Rajshri. There should be applause for his legacy."

Also read: 'I'm sorry Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif': Pakistani RJ apologises for body-shaming actress after superstar host bashed trolls on Bigg Boss 20

He was also asked what his 15-year-old self would have said if he had been told that one day he would become a hero of the nation. "I wouldn't have believed it at that time. I still can't believe it," he said. Talking about Yeh Prem Mol Liya, the movie brings Ayushmann into the Rajshri fold, along with actress Sharvari Wagh. The movie is all set to release on November 27.