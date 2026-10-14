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Ayushmann Khurrana on Udta Teer, admits bringing patriotic theme with action, comedy is 'something audiences haven't seen before'

Ayushmann Khurrana shared his views about Udta Teer, calling it the most unexpected, unpredictable ride.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 14, 2026, 06:51 PM IST

Ayushmann Khurrana on Udta Teer, admits bringing patriotic theme with action, comedy is 'something audiences haven't seen before'
Ayushmann Khurrana in Udta Teer (Image source: YouTube)
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Ahead of the release of Udta Teer, Ayushmann Khurrana opened up about the film, giving a sneak peek of what fans can expect from this genre-bending satirical comedy. The makers of Udta Teer dropped the second trailer, hyping the film's buzz for good. Ayushmann promised that his film is an unexpected comical ride fused with action and patriotism. 

Ayushmann Khurrana on Udta Teer

Speaking about the film's distinctive comic world, Ayushmann Khurrana added, "Just when you think you know where Udta Teer is going, it takes another turn. For me, the real hero of the film is its unique, genre-bending premise. We've seen patriotic films, action films and comedies, but bringing all three together in such a fun, unconventional way is something audiences haven't really seen before. We've enjoyed creating this world, and I am sure audiences will also enjoy the surprises, the madness and the laughter that comes with watching it on the big screen.

Known for moving between genres and picking offbeat stories, with Udta Teer, Ayushmann returns to comedy with a film that pairs humour and action in an out-of-the-box setting. The new trailer sets the stage for a theatrical experience packed with surprises and plenty of laughs. This movie will be his second release after Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. 

About Udta Teer

Udta Teer stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan alongside Mukul Dev, Ram Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Gulshan Grover, Suhail Nayyar, Rahul Bose and Supriya Pilgaonkar. Written and directed by Akash A. Kaushik. Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, under Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. Udta Teer is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 23, 2026. The film was originally scheduled for an October 7 release. However, due to the mega-trending of Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion, the makers decided to shift the release date for a clear theatrical run. 

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