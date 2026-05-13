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Ayushmann Khurrana on success of Dream Girl 2, Thaama, why he choose Pati Patni aur Woh Do: 'For audience content is king'

Ayushmann Khurrana opened up about leading situational comedy with Pati Patni aur Woh Do, and why he has a soft corner for backing comedy entertainers.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 13, 2026, 04:54 PM IST

Ayushmann Khurrana on success of Dream Girl 2, Thaama, why he choose Pati Patni aur Woh Do: 'For audience content is king'
Ayushmann Khurrana and Wamiqa Gabbi in Pati Patni aur Woh Do (Image source: DNA)
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Ayushmann Khurrana is geared up for the release of romedy Pati Patni aur Woh Do. Muddasir Aziz marked his first of three releases this year. When it comes to comedy, Ayushmann has an impressive track record. The Chandigarh da munda debuted with the dramedy Vicky Donor (2012). In the next 7 years, led the Dream Girl franchise. His last release, horror comedy Thamma, also impressed the masses. With Pati Patni aur Woh Do, Ayushmann will be returning to the situational comedy genre. 

Ayushmann Khurrana on giving a great time to the audience

Sharing his two cents on backing family entertainers, he admitted that for him, content is king for the masses. He added, "I have always believed that for the audience, content is king. My only attempt has been to tell stories that entertain people, make them laugh a lot, and give them one hell of a time in theatres."  

Ayushmann Khurrana on why he chose Pati Patni aur Woh Do

Speaking about the new release, Ayushmann emphasised that it's the family-friendly content that attracted him the most. "With Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, we are going all out to deliver a complete big-screen entertainer for the entire family audience. The script had me hooked instantly because it is the kind of comedy that makes me laugh out loud, and you can bring your entire family to theatres to have an amazing time." 

Also read: Pati Patni aur Woh Do first review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh's family entertainer is hilarious ride from start to end

After Pati Patni aur Woh Do, Ayushmann will next be seen in Karan Johar's Udta Teer. His last release of the year will be Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya. This family drama marks his first collaboration with the director of Maine Pyar Kiya. The movie will be released in cinemas on November 27, 2026. Pati Patni aur Woh Do will be released in cinemas on May 15, 2026.

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