Ayushmann Khurrana on how coronavirus pandemic will 'hit' film industry

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been practising social distancing like the rest of the country amid the coronavirus lockdown imposed by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. In a recent interview with Rajeev Masand, the actor spoke about the uncertainty that looms once the lockdown is over.

Ayushmann said, "Absolutely, look at me. The first time I am doing an interview with make-up. My wife says I have started looking like the professor of Money Heist." On the subject of whether he was teaching his kids, Ayushmann added that the experience is “pretty different, but now we have got used to it. Online classes are happening, which is unique for us."

He further added that the lockdown should continue till "we are free of this virus". "Our industry will take a hit for sure. People will think twice before going to theatres or any public event," he said.

Talking if there would be a change in the kind of films he would want to do, AYushmann said, "I am sure the kind of films we will make will be different from the kind of films we have seen earlier. How to make it topical is the real challenge. I want to go back to sets, have some reading sessions, jam with directors, go out on locations, I am missing that madness." Ayushmann finished his interview by saying that he was pretty sure that the lockdown would be extended and that it was difficult for him and his family to keep up with sanity.