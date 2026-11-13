Ayushmann Khurrana on celebrating Chhath Puja for first time with Yeh Prem Mol Liya, calls it 'beautiful tradition, completely new' to him

On the occasion of Chhath Puja, Ayushmann Khurrana, a Punjabi, shared his experience of celebrating the sacred tradition while working on Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

On Chhath Puja, Ayushmann Khurrana opened up about getting drenched in the spirit of the festival with the song Bulaye Chhathi Maa from Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya. In this movie, Ayushmann is paired opposite Sharvari, and the song captures the faith, devotion, and traditions associated with the festival.

What makes the Chhath Puja song special?

The song emphasises the emotional significance of Chhath Puja, which is one of India's most revered festivals, celebrated with great devotion in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, across India, from Delhi and Mumbai to West Bengal, Odisha and beyond.

Ayushmann Khurrana on Chhath Puja experience

For Ayushmann, the song holds a particularly special place as it gave him an opportunity to experience Chhath Puja for the very first time. Coming from a Punjabi family, the actor had never celebrated the festival before and found the experience of being part of its traditions during the film's shoot both new and deeply moving.

Looking back at the shoot, Ayushmann Khurrana said, "As a Punjabi, I had never celebrated Chhath Puja before, so experiencing the festival for the first time was special for me. What stood out to me was the emotion and significance attached to Chhath and how beautifully it brings people together. Every ritual has its own meaning, with so much faith and devotion behind it. For me, it was much more than just shooting a song; I got to be part of a beautiful tradition that was completely new to me."

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Ayushmann claims Sooraj Barjatya captured Chhath Puja in the most authentic way

The actor further added that there was also a very special moment before they shot the Chhath Puja climax sequence. Sooraj brought the entire cast together and played the Chhath Puja song for them. It was such an emotional moment, and they had tears in their eyes. He asserted, "The entire cast was moved by the way Soorajji approached the Chhath sequence and the importance he gave to capturing its traditions and sentiments most realistically."

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari's Yeh Prem Mol Liya will be released in cinemas on November 27, 2026.