Ayushmann Khurrana-Nushrat Bharucha's 'Dream Girl' song 'Radhe Radhe' is worth every minute of your time

Get ready for the song perfect in visuals, tunes, choreography and catchy lyrics, in addition to Ayushmann Khurrana, in Dreamgirl song Radhe Radhe

Shaheen Irani

Updated: Aug 14, 2019, 06:12 PM IST

The season of Janmashtami might still be fare away, but it definitely looks like Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha have brought the vibe along with their latest Dreamgirl song 'Radhe Radhe'. So put on your dancing shoes because this song is going to be on your playlist, making you tap your foot for a long time from now on.

The cinematography by Aseem Mishra combined with screenplay by Nirmaan D. Singh and Raaj Shaandilyaa and music by Meet Bros. make the song a sheer delight. Ayushmann Khurrana, of course, is in his top form. He is dressed up as Radha, which instantly reminds you of Annu Kapoor's dialogue ('Hamari amma kitne bart(Vrat) upvaas karke ek ladka paida karo aur tum sita ban jaate ho fir radha ban jaate ho') from the trailer.

Wait, the actor only gets better as the song progresses. His antics, like applying kaala tika to self and eyebrow movement is of even giving Priya Prakash Varrier competition. The choreography by Ahmed Khan is simple yet pleasant to watch and can be easily tried at home. The dance direction and visuals, either combined or individually, are the major highlights of the song. Nushrat Bharucha matches steps with Ayushmann and her smile does most of the magic in the first song from Dream Girl.

Here, watch Radhe Radhe here:

Ayushmann plays the role of a lady called Pooja, who seduces men on phone. The concept, when imagined with the song, sure seems fun. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl has been produced by Balaji Motion Pictures along with ALT Entertainment and Zee Studios. The movie is slated to release on September 13.

