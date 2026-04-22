Ayushmann Khurrana makes first statement on his three major films releasing in 2026, admits 'audience are intelligent', rejects repetition

In 2026, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in three distinctive films, Pati Patni aur Woh Do, Udta Teer, and Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The actor reflected on his choices, streamlined by keeping the audience first.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has three distinctive releases in 2026. He will first appear in the romantic-comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. Then he'll lead Karan Johar-produced Udta Teer, and finally, he will appear on the big screen as Sooraj Barjatya’s Prem in Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

Over the years, Ayushmann has built a reputation for supporting content that balances entertainment with slice-of-life storytelling. From the light-hearted, situational humour of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, to the disruptive story of Udta Teer, and the culturally rooted emotional family film Yeh Prem Mol Liya. Each film presents a different facet of storytelling and a different Ayushmann.

Ayushmann Khurrana reacts to three releases this year

Speaking about his choices, Khurrana says, "I’ve never really approached my career with the intention of ticking boxes or consciously trying to appear diverse. For me, it has always been about instinct and the kind of stories that move me as an audience first. Having three very different films like Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Udta Teer, and Yeh Prem Mol Liya coming out in the same year is exciting, but also a huge responsibility. As an actor, that shift keeps me on my toes and pushes me to reinvent myself every single time."

Ayushmann Khurrana says the audience is extremely intelligent

Ayushmann emphasises that today’s audience seeks newness on the screens, and that has been one of his guiding forces. He said, “I’ve always believed that audiences today are extremely intelligent, as they don’t want to see you doing the same thing again and again. They want to be surprised, and that is something I constantly strive for. At the same time, I also want to stay true to the kind of cinema I believe in, starting with stories that are entertaining but also have something to say.”

He further said that if his journey is being seen as ‘diverse’, he's grateful for that, but for him, it’s really about staying curious and honest to his choices. Ayushmann concluded with a hope to continue entertaining his audience with his choices.