Ayushmann, Kajol, other Bollywood celebs react to India's loss to Australia in World Cup final: ‘Heartbroken but...'

Kajol, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vivek Oberoi and other Bollywood celebs express their feelings as India loses to Australia in World Cup 2023 final.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 12:07 AM IST

In a heartbreaking moment, after a dominant run in the World Cup 2023 tournament, India lost the final to Australia. Though the defeat left everyone teary-eyed, Bollywood celebs expressed their pride and unwavering support for the Indian team on social media. 

Vivek Oberoi who was also seen attending the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final with his son, took to his Twitter and wrote, "Super heartbroken, especially Vivaan. Commendable play by our #teamIndia throughout this series Today could have been our big W but through and through we will be the biggest fans of our #MenInBlue and the next cup will be ours…..Jai Hind."

Ayushmann Khurrana also shared a couple of pictures from the stadium, wearing the Indian jersey and penned a note expressing his support to Team India and wrote, “Just a bad day at the office for team India. You guys will always be remembered as the toughest side of #WorldCup2023 Thank you for the adrenaline! Well played!” 

Kajol also took to her Twitter and shared a picture of Team India, writing, “Well played team India Congratulations Australia on another World Cup!” 

Anupam Kher took to his Instagram and shared a video extending his support to Team India and wrote, “Mom’s analysis of today’s game! She watched the whole game. Her words were philosophical and soothing. Listen to her! Her words will make you feel better! But won't say that I am not disappointed like every Indian all over the world. We were great throughout this tournament. Really played like champions! Thank you #TeamIndia for the joy and
the sense of pride you gave us during this #WorldCup Congratulations Australia! Jai Ho! Jai Hind!” 

Abhishek Bachchan also took to his Twitter and wrote, “A tough loss after a valiant effort. Commendable performance by the men in blue throughout. Hold your heads high and thank you for the journey.” 

Cricket World Cup 2023 began on October 11 and India remained undefeated in the entire tournament showing an exemplary performance. However, in the finals, India lost the toss, and Australia chose to bat first. Despite taking early wickets in the match, India failed to defend a target of 240 runs thus leading to a heartbreaking defeat in the tournament. Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty were also seen as heartbroken after India’s defeat in the World Cup 2023 finals against Australia. Their reactions after the match went viral on social media

