Ayushmann Khurrana-Jitendra Kumar's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' gets UA certificate

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is all set to hit the screens on February 21, 2020. The film also has Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy and Neeraj Singh in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Aanand L. Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma and Krishan Kumar under their banners Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series.

Now, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has certified Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan with U/A. Colour Yellow Productions announced it with the cast of the film holding the certificate. They captioned it as "CBFC ne jeetaya pyaar! Dekhiye #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan seh-parivaar, releasing this Friday! @smzsofficial @ayushmannk @gajrajrao @neena_gupta @Jitendrak1 @manurishichadha @sunita_rajwar @maanvigagroo @pankhuri313 @neerajsingh5852 Written and directed by @HiteshKewalya @aanandlrai @bhushankumar @tseries.official @tseriesfilms"

While trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan censored with UA certificate by #CBFC... Duration: 119 minutes, 37 seconds [1 hour, 59 minutes, 37 seconds]. #India"

Meanwhile, talking about the film, Ayushmann had told Bollywood Hungama, "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is an out and out entertainer that also gives the right message. It will be incorrect to call this film a serious, message-oriented film. It is not. It is a hilarious film that’s also slapstick in parts to drive home the message of the film. It has its heart at the right place and it is not a serious film that delves any deeper."

The multitalented actor also said, "For me, I was sold with Aanand L. Rai sir and Hitesh’s (Kewalya) vision for this film because they wanted to make it a quintessential Bollywood movie and not approach this as a cause film. They were clear that they want to entertain the whole of India so you should expect that the film will have all the commercial elements and it’s not an in-depth look into the issue of same-sex relationships in our country from a social and cultural point of view."