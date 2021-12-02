Ayushmann Khurrana gets brutally trolled for calling his new look with kohl eyes, black nail paint 'gender fluid'

On November 30, Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana shared a photo of himself featuring on the GQ cover. In the cover image, Ayushmann is seen sporting an outfit sourced from ace designer Amit Aggarwal's atelier. To complete his ever-so-chic look, Ayushmann opted for black nail polish and sported kohl-rimmed eyes to accentuate his overall look. As the caption alongside the photo, Ayushmann wrote, "Gender fluid." He followed it up with a black heart emoji.

While the idea of the cover itself may have been to highlight the increasing gender non-conforming and androgynous fashion being donned by stars across the world, but it was Ayushmann's captioned that did not go down well with internet users.

Several internet users called out the actor for being disrespectful and offensive. Social media users pointed out that nail paint or gender-neutral fashion selections could not be a green pass that one is gender fluid. Some even pointed out that his post veers towards the appropriation of queer identities, and in some cases, might even contribute to queerbaiting.

For long enough, Bollywood has been casting cisgender heterosexual stars to essay transgender and other queer persons' roles onscreen. Subsequently, Ayushmann was brutally trolled for his caption, which queer groups have called appropriation of marginalised identities. Although Ayushmann has deleted his tweet, the image and the caption still exists on his Instagram handle.

A queer awareness-raising group 'Yes We Exist' shared Ayushmann's image and wrote alongside it, "Gender-fluid people can identify as different gender identities at the same time or at different times." They also pointed out that his post comes ahead of the release of a transphobic film starring him in the lead role.

Take a look at some tweets and comments on Ayushmann's post:

A cishet man calling himself gender fluid just because he did his lashes and wore nail paint for a shoot. This is bollywood in a nutshell.

100 instagram brownie points @ayushmannk, but the term you are looking for is Androgyny and not Gender fluid. #LGBT #LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/pKZNPtKp47 — ClapTrap (@nuke_amar) November 30, 2021

nobody becomes gender "fluid" withblack nailpaint ayushmann, if you are SO adamant on bringing some change do some research on the shit transfolk have to go through and have been going through since centuries,,, would that be too much to expect from a "brave" harbinger like you? — vill (@hobvicore) November 30, 2021

Ayushmann Khurrana I am looking at you , just because you painted your nails or applied kohl to your eyes doesn’t mean you’re gender fluid or breaking gender norms https://t.co/6UxzrWlUXV — Love, Tak (@Love_Venji_) November 30, 2021

Unless you are coming out as ‘gender fluid’, this would be an appropriation of Queer identities.

A picture of you wearing nailpaint contributes to the narrative that ‘men’ can’t wear nailpaint but only non cis-men can, whereas one can wear nailpaint regardless of their gender. November 30, 2021

Ayushmann has previously essayed the role of a gay man in 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan'. While his portrayal did little to represent the community, the film was appreciated for being progressive.

His next with Vaani Kapoor is 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'.