Ayushmann Khurrana flexes singing skills on Indian Idol, reveals its same stage that 'rejected' him during struggling days

Ayushmann Khurrana appeared on Indian Idol while promoting his new film Pati Patni aur Woh Do, and he also revealed an interesting fact related to the show, his previous experience with the platform.

Aside from his acting skills, Ayushmann Khurrana has also managed to win numerous hearts with his singing prowess. Recently, the Dream Girl actor performed the reprised version of his track Dil Waale Chor from his latest release, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, during an episode of the singing reality show, Indian Idol.

The moment reminded him of the time when he faced rejection from the very same stage on which he now performed as a celebrity. Recalling his struggling days, Ayushmann wrote on his official Instagram handle, "This is the extended version of Dil Wale Chor (reprise) which I performed at Indian Idol. The same stage which once rejected me during my struggling days. Surreal. Thanks for loving the song. Thanks for loving the film. Pati Patni aur Woh is running successfully in cinemas!"

For the unaware, the Vicky Donor actor was rejected during the second season of the reality show Indian Idol. During the episode, Ayushmann also credited the legendary actress and dancer Helen for changing the perception of cabaret performances in Indian cinema.

Pouring his heart out, he said, "Cabaret ko, jise aaj item songs kaha jata hain, aapne ek artist ka darja diya. Asha Tai ne jitne khoobsurat gaane aapke liye gaaye aur jis tarah aapne unhe perform kiya it was truly tremendous. (Cabaret, which is now known as item songs, was given the stature of an artist by you. The beautiful songs that Asha Tai sang for you and the way you performed them it was truly tremendous)."

He shared that just like Helen, his mother is from Burma.

The Andhadhun actor added, "Meri maa Burma se hain aur unki zindagi ka sabse bada flex yeh tha ki Helen Ji bhi Burma se hain. Main bachpan se yahi sunta aaya hoon. Maa ne mujhe bachpan mein ek rhyme bhi sikhayi thi aur maine socha tha ki jab bhi aapse milunga, woh rhyme zaroor sunaunga. (My mother is from Burma, and the biggest flex of her life was that Helen Ji is also from Burma. I have been hearing this since childhood. My mother had taught me a rhyme in childhood, and I had always thought that whenever I met you, I would definitely recite that rhyme)."