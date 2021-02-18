Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Anek' has a Shah Rukh Khan and Ryan Reynolds connection, find out

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has roped in international action director Stefan Richter for the forthcoming Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Anek'.

Richter is known for his larger-than-life yet realistic action choreography, evident in action sequences he designed for Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson in the 2017 Hollywood thriller 'The Hitman's Bodyguard', and for Shah Rukh Khan in the 2011 Bollywood release 'Don 2'.

Disclosing the news of the collaboration along with an on-set image of Richter, Ayushmann said, "Anek is the biggest film of my career in terms of scale, and Anubhav Sinha is leaving no stone unturned to give the audience a huge big-screen experience with his vision. It is true that Stefan Richter has been roped in for our film. He comes in with a wealth of knowledge and has been an architect for big-scale action movies around the world."

He added that he would be doing something new in the film courtesy of Ritcher.

"With his craft, the action sequences of Anek will match global standards and give audiences a thrilling visual experience. Anubhav sir and Stefan are making me do something extremely new for me. As an artist, I relish doing different things and constantly explore myself. Anek is taking me on a new journey that I'm enjoying," Ayushmann added.

In other news, earlier in February, Ayushmann and Anubhav took to their social media pages and shared the actor's first look from the film. In the photos, Ayushmann could be seen donning a rugged look with cropped hairdo and a cut brow. The actor wore a black T-Shirt and monkey-washed jeans with a green jacket.Ayushmann captioned the post stating, "Excited to be collaborating with Anubhav Sinha sir. Again. #ANEK. Here's presenting my look as Joshua produced by @anubhavsinhaa and #BhushanKumar @benarasmediaworks @tseries.official."

The film has gone on floors recently and the makers have planned an extensive shoot schedule in the North East region of the country. In Anek, Ayushmann plays the role of Joshua and the details of the movie have been kept under wraps.