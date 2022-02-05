Ayushmann Khurrana, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan jump on VIRAL 'That's not my name' trend

Actors like to keep up with trending reels on Instagram, and these days, 'That's not my name' is quite popular among B'town artists. In this reel, an actor gets a chance to give a quick throwback to different characters and the fans are loving it. Sara Ali Khan is an avid social media user. She also tried her hands on the reel and nailed it. In her reel, we get to see her journey from Kedarnath's Mukku, to Simmba's Shagun, Love Aaj Kal's Zoe, Coolie No 1's Sarah, Atrangi Re's Rinku, and it ends with the revelation of her upcoming film's character name, Somya.

When it comes to trending reels, Ayushmann Khurrana also loves to stay updated. Even made the reel on the song, and his reel gives a glimpse of his illustrious career. From playing Vicky Arora in his debut film 'Vicky Donar,' to Dum Laga Ke Haisa's Prem Prakash Trivedi, Andhadhun's Aakash, Article 15's Ayan Ranjan, Gulbo Sitabo's Bankey Rastogi and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui's Manu Munjal.

When it comes to trending reel, how can we forget the trendsetter Deepika Padukone? Her video on the trend is as lovely as her personality. From Om Shanti Om's Shantipriya to Love Aaj Kal's Meera, Cocktail's Veronica, Leela, Piku, and Gehraiyaan's Alisha.

Anushka Sharma is the newest addition to the bandwagon, and her video is nothing less than a treat to her fans. From Band Baaja Baaraat's Shruti to Badmash Company's Bulbul, Sultan's Aarfa, PK's Jagat Janani, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil's Alizeh.

The reason why this reel is making rounds in Bollywood is that, through this short snippet, the actors give a treat to their fans by summing up their journey, and this is a trendy way to acknowledge fans' unconditional love and support.