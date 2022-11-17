Ayushmann Khurrana calls India 'homophobic' as he opens up on Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui box office collection

Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

Aayushmann Khurrana spoke out about Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui's low box office performance and claimed that India is "homophobic.". The movie did not perform well at the box office even though it garnered positive reviews. Bollywood Hungama reports that the movie made a total of Rs 28.26 crore throughout the course of its run.

As per OTT play, he said, “In fact, my last three films, including an LGBTQ film (Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui), really don’t do well commercially because, unfortunately, our country is homophobic. Then there was Anek, a docudrama that was a very niche in terms of the tone of the film. Doctor G was an A-rated film, and given the kind of certification it got, the film did decently well in theatres. For a while, that was my learning for making a film.”

“If I stop taking risks, I will be conventional. I have always been unconventional, and I make those choices. I will be taking them in the future as well, regardless of success or failure," he added.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nora Fatehi will be seen grooving together to a new song Jedha Nasha. On Tuesday, Nora and Ayushmann unveiled the poster of their upcoming song Jehda Nasha from the film An Action Hero.

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann shared the poster which he captioned, "Get ready to the dance floor once again with #JehdaNasha, with a sizzling twist! Out soon! #AnActionHero in cinemas near you on Dec 2, 2022."

Soon, Ayushmann will appear in An Action Hero. Anirudh Iyer, the film's director, previously worked as an assistant on Aanand L Rai's "Tanu Weds Manu Returns" and "Zero." The movie's script was written by Neeraj Yadav. The film will also include Jaideep Ahlawat in addition to Ayushmann Khurrana. Malaika Arora will feature with h dance number and Akshay Kumar will also make a special appearance in the movie.