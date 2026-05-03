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Ayushmann Khurrana breaks silence on infidelity allegations against Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 'My character is a complete green flag'

Denying that Pati Patni Aur Woh Do promotes infidelity, Ayushmann Khurrana said, "There is nothing like infidelity. It is a family film. It is just a comedy of errors." Also starring Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi, the romantic comedy releases on May 15.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 03, 2026, 03:55 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Ayushmann Khurrana breaks silence on infidelity allegations against Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 'My character is a complete green flag'
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do poster
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At the trailer launch of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do on Saturday, Ayushmann Khurrana addressed concerns around infidelity in the film, asserting that the upcoming comedy does not endorse such themes and is designed as a wholesome family entertainer. Responding to questions about the storyline, Khurrana clarified that while the narrative revolves around complex interpersonal dynamics, it avoids promoting extra-marital relationships. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do stars Khurrana alongside Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

Ayushmann Khurrana calls Pati Patni Aur Woh Do 'a comedy of errors'

The National Award-winning actor said, "This film is about what's happening between these four characters. At the same time, I think my role, Prajapati Pandey is a green flag. He is a complete green flag; his moral compass is absolutely correct. We are not promoting any infidelity because it is a family film. Everyone will enjoy watching it. It is just a comedy of errors. There is nothing in it that suggests Prajapati is having an affair with anyone. There is nothing like that at all."

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals his kids loved Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

When asked about balancing socially sensitive themes with family-friendly storytelling, Khurrana underlined the responsibility he feels as both an actor and a parent. "It is a very big responsibility. Being a family man, I feel that I should make a film that my kids can watch. In fact, I took my kids to this edit. They really loved it. So, that's my barometer. A benchmark is set there. If the kids like the film, it becomes like a wholesome family film. And Pati Patni Aur Wo Do is the same film. Where everyone will enjoy it. It will be fun. It will be a good, fun, comedy film. People will watch it," he said.

More about Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do also features Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ayesha Raza, and Durgesh Kumar in pivotal parts. Backed by producers Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar, the film is presented by T-Series Films and B R Studios. The trailer was released on Saturday evening, with the theatrical release scheduled for May 15, 2026. The upcoming film is the spiritual sequel of the 2019 romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh, which starred Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday, and was itself a modern remake of the 1978 classic of the same name.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Glory, The Kerala Story 2, Undekhi Season 4; latest films, series to watch on streaming platforms

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