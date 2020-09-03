Ayushmann Khurrana begins prep on Abhishek Kapoor's next

After 'Gulabo Sitabo' release, Ayushmann Khurrana is back to prepping for his next film, Abhishek Kapoor's next. He is reportedly undergoing a massive physical transformation for the same. The actor is keeping the look under wraps.

Ayushmann informed his fans that he has indeed started his training to achieve the physique needed for the film. He captioned this screenshot ‘Here we go!', added a powerlifting emoji and also tagged his director Abhishek. Through the post, the actor confirmed that he has begun his transformation journey.

Khurrana plays a cross-functional athlete in the film and he put up a screenshot of him discussing his training schedule with his trainer Rakesh Udiyar. However, he again refrained from coming online and showing himself which means there could be visible changes due to his transformation.

“It is now certain that Ayushmann is hiding his look. He is purposely being elusive on social media because he doesn't want anyone to get a glimpse of his transformation before he starts shooting. Since he plays a cross functional athlete for the first time, Ayushmann will have to change his body type completely and that first look is definitely a big visual for everyone to catch hold off. He is definitely protecting his look or else why would he not upload his images?” informed a trade source.

“Ayushmann can really protect his transformation because he is in Chandigarh and we think he intends to do just that till the first look is released by him. By the way he is being elusive, it seems like it will be a look to watch out for. Abhishek and Ayushmann have definitely planned a big surprise for audiences. So, let's keep an eye on how and when Ayushmann's look comes out,” says the source.