Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti Khurana’s father, renowned astrologer Pandit P Khurana passes away

P Khurana with sons Ayushmann and Aparshakti

Renowned astrologer and father of actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana – Pandit P Khurana – passed away in Mohali on Friday. The news was confirmed by the family in an official statement. A known astrologer, Khurana had authored many books on the subject.

The official family statement read: “It’s with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss.”

An India Today report stated that he had been admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali for the past two days and was under treatment for a heart condition.

In Instagram post last year, Ayushmann had penned a sweet note for his father, recounting how his zeal for astrology affected the actor's own life. Ayushmann said that his dad studied law but chose to be an astrologer. "We got it from him. The discipline. The love for music, poetry, films and art. He studied law but was always intrigued by astrology. He’s the reason behind the double ns and double rs in my name. At the same time he also taught us that we have the ability to carve out our own destiny and our good karma can supersede any soothsayer. My friend, philosopher and guide. My father @astrologer.pkhurrana," he wrote.

It was at his fathe's advice in 2016 that Ayushmann had changed ths spelling of his name to make it numerlogically correct. Speaking with Hindustan Times in 2017, he had said, "After all, my father has been an astrologer since before I was born. In fact, this trend (spelling names differently) came quite late (in the rest of the country), and even later in Mumbai."

