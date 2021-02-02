Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha reunite after 'Article 15' with 'Anek', actor shares his rugged first look

Ayushmann Khurrana is collaborating with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha once again after Article 15. Titled Anek, the film is being shot in the northeast region of the country. On Tuesday, Ayushmann and Anubhav took to their social media pages and shared the actor's first look from the film. In the photos, he is seen donning a rugged look with cropped hairdo and a cut brow. Ayushmann wore a black T-Shirt and monkey-washed jeans with a green jacket.

Khurrana captioned the post stating, "Excited to be collaborating with Anubhav Sinha sir. Again. #ANEK. Here's presenting my look as Joshua produced by @anubhavsinhaa and #BhushanKumar @benarasmediaworks @tseries.official."

Check out the post below:

The film has gone on floors recently and the makers have planned an extensive shoot schedule in the North East region of the country. In Anek, Ayushmann plays the role of Joshua and the details of the movie have been kept under wraps.

Earlier when Anubhav had gone for a recce of Anek, a source had said, "Anubhav is holding onto this news very closely to his heart and wants to keep it under wraps until the locations and preparations are done. This will be the first time that he will be helming this big and extravagant creature film set in the jungles."

The source added, "While there have been reports about Ayushmann and Anubhav collaborating for a big scale project, as it was also confirmed by the filmmaker, we wonder if this is going to be that project. If that’s the case then this will be the director and actor’s second project after the critically-acclaimed 2019 crime drama, Article 15."