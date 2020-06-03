Ayushmann Khurrana, Amitabh Bachchan dance to tunes of life in 'Gulabo Sitabo' song 'Madari Ka Bandar'

The makers of 'Gulabo Sitabo' have unveiled a new song titled 'Madari Ka Bandar' has been unveiled and it give us some more glimpse into Mirza and Banke's life. Composed by Anuj Garg and written by Dinesh Pant, this soothing song is sung by Tochi Raina and Anuj Garg.

Speaking about 'Madari Ka Bandar's composition for 'Gulabo Sitabo', Anuj Garg said, "Composing 'Madari Ka Bandar' has been really special. It was incredible to watch multi-talented Dinesh Pant, charmingly weave in the essence of the film with his beautiful words. The entire album perfectly captures the quirks and eccentricities of the movie and does complete justice to Shoojit da's vision for 'Gulabo Sitabo'. The soundscape of 'Madari Ka Bandar', co-sung by Tochi Raina, will leave the audience completely mesmerized."

Co-singer Tochi Raina was of the opinion, "The lyrics are very expressive yet soothing. I am certain that the audience will be left enchanted with the song's excellence."

Talking about the song Shoojit Sircar shares, "This is quite a special song, I would like to think that the real Madari is up there looking at all of us down below, we are all in a sense 'Bandars' dancing to His tune. But yes Anuj Garg and lyricist Dinesh Pant have done a great job with the music, Tochi Raina has also sung the song wonderfully, we tried to keep the music as raw as possible and I am happy the song suits the film perfectly."

Watch the song here:

A Rising Sun Films production, 'Gulabo Sitabo' is directed by Shoojit Sircar, written by Juhi Chaturvedi and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. Featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, the movie is slated for online release on June 12. It would premiere on Amazon Prime Video.