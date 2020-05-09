Ayushmann Khurrana all set to release a dedication to 'Ma' on Mother's Day

Bollywood actor and singer Ayushmann Khurrana has a big surprise for all the mothers out there as when the world will celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday, the actor-singer is set to come up with a tribute song for all moms, titled Ma.

Sharing the same, Ayushmann said, "Though every single day should be called Mother’s Day, given the sacrifices she makes and the unconditional love that she showers on her child, it is quite sweet that we can all celebrate our mothers on a special day specially dedicated to them. On this Mother’s Day, I will be posting a really special song, titled ‘Ma’, which we are dedicating to all the mothers out there. The spirit of motherhood has always amazed me and I will be humbly singing in praise of this ever-caring, ever-nurturing force."

In a caption on photo-sharing app Instagram, he wrote, "Jiss Maa ke bachhe udaas hain, Woh kaise khush reh sakti hai? (If her children are sad, how can a mother be happy). This Mother’s Day, let’s take a collective pledge to make her smile again."

For the uninformed, Ma has been composed by Rochak Kohli and the lyrics are written by Gurpeet Saini. Ayushmann further added, "I’m collaborating with my dear friend Rochak, who had composed this beautiful track that celebrates mothers. Rochak and I will be singing this track together. It is an absolute honour for me to sing this song for all the mothers who constantly and selflessly shape our lives and our world." Once the lockdown opens, Ayushmann will be seen in Vicky Donor director Shoojit Sircar’s next, Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.