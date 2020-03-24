Ayushmann Khurana, Arjun, Parineeti, Ananya and others join Aparshakti's online antakshari amid coronavirus lockdown

Bollywood celebrities are trying to keep themselves busy fullest amid self-quarantining due to the coronavirus outbreak. Several of them are throwing challenges at each other to do some or the other tasks and it's even keeping fans entertained. On Monday, Aparshakti Khurana started online Antakshari where he was joined by singer Jonita Gandhi. He asked her to sing a song starting from 'H' to which Jonita sang the retro track 'Haaye Re Haaye Neend Nahi Aaye'.

Aparshakti went on to tag Neeti Mohan, Darshan Rawal, Akriti Khurana, Tahira Kashyap, Ayushmann Khurrana apart from Jonita. After they participated, these celebs further challenged more artists namely Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Shashank Khaitan, Amar Kaushik, Mudassar Aziz, Ananya Panday, Badshah, Lisa Mishra, Parampara Thakur, Maithili Thakur, Huma Qureshi, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Nupur Sanon, Pranutan Bahl, Mukesh Chhabra and stylist J Samuel. They all participated and fans had a field day watching these celebs singing their hearts out.

All of these videos were posted on their Instagram stories.

Through this fun game, Aparshakti and other Bollywood stars showed that during these difficult times it is important that we keep our hopes up and realize the importance of standing together.

During Janata Curfew held on Sunday, Minister of Textiles, Smriti Irani conducted Twitter Antakshari and many netizens participated too. One of them was Karan Johar who tweeted, "Helloji! Antakshari is my favourite timepass activity! To main Zaroor contribute karna chahoonga...with my favourite song... Lag ja gale ...ke phir ye haseen raat ho na ho...Shayad phir is janam mein mulakat ho na ho......ab aapki bari!!!!"

To which Smriti replied, "Lag jaa gale is the wrong song during #corona"