Twitter
Headlines

Ayesha Takia slams 'unrealistic and ridiculuous' trolls mocking her looks: 'Expecting a girl whose...'

Watch: Rohit Sharma sends back Jaiswal, Sarfaraz to crease amid declaration confusion in Rajkot Test, video goes viral

Not Irrfan Khan, this south superstar was Vishal Bhardwaj's first choice for Maqbool

Shweta Bachchan calls Abhishek Bachchan 'better actor' than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in throwback video, netizens react

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal announce pregnancy; actor kisses wife's baby bump in viral photo

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Team Crakk interview | Vidyut, Arjun, Nora, Amy, Aditya On Action, Injuries

Watch! Thrilling Visuals Of Indian Air Force's Fighter Jets In Pokhran | Exercise Vayu Shakti-24

Shocking! Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki's Son Found Dead At US University

Biggest Test defeats for England by runs

8 must-watch Korean dramas of 2024

Health benefits of not consuming sugar

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

In pics: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel celebrate Salaar's box office success

Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Team Crakk interview | Vidyut, Arjun, Nora, Amy, Aditya On Action, Injuries

Watch! Thrilling Visuals Of Indian Air Force's Fighter Jets In Pokhran | Exercise Vayu Shakti-24

'Dangal' Actor Suhani Bhatnagar’s Parents Reveal The Cause Of Her Death

Ayesha Takia slams 'unrealistic and ridiculuous' trolls mocking her looks: 'Expecting a girl whose...'

Not Irrfan Khan, this south superstar was Vishal Bhardwaj's first choice for Maqbool

Shweta Bachchan calls Abhishek Bachchan 'better actor' than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in throwback video, netizens react

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Ayesha Takia slams 'unrealistic and ridiculuous' trolls mocking her looks: 'Expecting a girl whose...'

"Turns out there are no other important issues in the country except dissecting my looks", wrote Ayesha Takia in a lengthy strong-worded note slamming trolls mocking her looks.

article-main

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 09:51 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ayesha Takia, who made her Bollywood debut in Abbas-Mustan's supernatural action thriller film Taarzan: The Wonder Car in 2004, recently made a rare appearance at the Mumbai airport. As her photos and videos went viral on social media, trolls criticised her looks with mean comments such as she has "ruined her face through plastic surgery."

On Sunday, February 18, Ayesha took to her Instagram and penned a lengthy strong-worded note slamming those trolls. She wrote, "Need to say this, rushed to Goa two days ago… Had a medical emergency in my family... My sister has literally been in hospital. Amidst all this, I remember being stopped by paps and posing for them for basically a few seconds before flying off. Turns out there are no other important issues in the country except dissecting my looks...Been bombarded by viral ridiculous opinions of how ppl think I should have looked and don't."

Adding that she has "zero interest" in doing any films now, Ayesha further stated, "Literally get over me yaar, I have zero interest in doing any films or any comeback like people are saying. I'm living my life happily, never want to be in the limelight, not interested in any fame, don't wanna be in any film...So chill...Pls feel free to not care about me at all."

"Expecting a girl whose mostly been seen in her teens to look identical even after 15 years...How unrealistic and ridiculous are these ppl...Lol please find better things to do with ur time rather than pick apart good looking women, I'm blessed with a fabulous life and do not need ur opinions, save it for those interested. I'm sending back all ur shitty energy. Do better ppl, get a hobby, eat a fun meal, talk to ur friend, smile, whatever it takes to not feel so unhappy that u need to tell a gorgeous happy woman how she's not looking like u wanted", the actress concluded.

Ayesha has also been a part of other films including Wanted, Socha Na Tha, Salaam-E-Ishq, No Smoking, Paathshaala, Sunday, and Fool N Final among others. Her last release was Nagesh Kukunoor's Mod in 2011.

READ | Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal announce pregnancy; actor kisses wife's baby bump in viral photo

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Girl found inside trolley bag with dozens of snakes, internet is shocked; watch

Who was Alexei Navalny? Jailed Russian opposition leader and Putin critic who died in prison

Paytm Fastag: RBI answers FAQs for customers, merchants; check last date to transfer account

Akshay Kumar's biggest flop lost Rs 170 crore at box office, saw protests, court case; actor cried after it bombed

Rashmika Mandanna reveals how she, Shraddha Das ‘escaped death’ after their flight’s emergency landing

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

In pics: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel celebrate Salaar's box office success

Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Ira Khan shares romantic kiss with Nupur Shikhare, hugs dad Aamir Khan in dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE