Ayesha Takia slams 'unrealistic and ridiculuous' trolls mocking her looks: 'Expecting a girl whose...'

"Turns out there are no other important issues in the country except dissecting my looks", wrote Ayesha Takia in a lengthy strong-worded note slamming trolls mocking her looks.

Ayesha Takia, who made her Bollywood debut in Abbas-Mustan's supernatural action thriller film Taarzan: The Wonder Car in 2004, recently made a rare appearance at the Mumbai airport. As her photos and videos went viral on social media, trolls criticised her looks with mean comments such as she has "ruined her face through plastic surgery."

On Sunday, February 18, Ayesha took to her Instagram and penned a lengthy strong-worded note slamming those trolls. She wrote, "Need to say this, rushed to Goa two days ago… Had a medical emergency in my family... My sister has literally been in hospital. Amidst all this, I remember being stopped by paps and posing for them for basically a few seconds before flying off. Turns out there are no other important issues in the country except dissecting my looks...Been bombarded by viral ridiculous opinions of how ppl think I should have looked and don't."

Adding that she has "zero interest" in doing any films now, Ayesha further stated, "Literally get over me yaar, I have zero interest in doing any films or any comeback like people are saying. I'm living my life happily, never want to be in the limelight, not interested in any fame, don't wanna be in any film...So chill...Pls feel free to not care about me at all."

"Expecting a girl whose mostly been seen in her teens to look identical even after 15 years...How unrealistic and ridiculous are these ppl...Lol please find better things to do with ur time rather than pick apart good looking women, I'm blessed with a fabulous life and do not need ur opinions, save it for those interested. I'm sending back all ur shitty energy. Do better ppl, get a hobby, eat a fun meal, talk to ur friend, smile, whatever it takes to not feel so unhappy that u need to tell a gorgeous happy woman how she's not looking like u wanted", the actress concluded.

Ayesha has also been a part of other films including Wanted, Socha Na Tha, Salaam-E-Ishq, No Smoking, Paathshaala, Sunday, and Fool N Final among others. Her last release was Nagesh Kukunoor's Mod in 2011.



