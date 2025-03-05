Ayesha has now stated that Farhan and their 11-year-old son, Mikhail, were bullied by some locals just because they are from Maharashtra.

Actress Ayesha Takia's husband, Farhan Azmi, recently made news after he was involved in a street fight and showed a gun in public in Goa.

Ayesha has now stated that Farhan and their 11-year-old son, Mikhail, were bullied by some locals just because they are from Maharashtra. She explained that Farhan only pulled out the gun to protect himself.

Ayesha shared a post on her Instagram about the news of her husband being booked. In her post, she wrote, "It was a night of horror for our family, up until this morning… my husband and son were brutally bullied and scared for their life as local Goan goons mobbed, threatened and tormented them for hours. They even badly roughed up the police who were called by my husband to protect our son and him (sic)."

Ayesha continued by saying that Farhan was targeted simply because he is from Maharashtra. She wrote, "the hatred for Maharashtra has reached unbelievable heights in Goa… as they repeatedly cursed Farhan and my son for being from Maharashtra and having a big car. The police, in turn, have filed a complaint against Farhan, when he was the one in fact who dialled 100 for help against the large crowd of almost 150 people."

Ayesha further shared on her Instagram story, saying, "We have video proof and evidence, including CCTV footage, which will be shared with competent authorities in due course of time. We are cooperating with the law enforcement agencies and we believe in justice of the system and our Indian courts."

The Goan Police reported that they received a call on Monday night at around 11:15 pm about a fight near Candolim Beach in Goa. Upon arriving at the scene, they found Farhan Azmi holding his licensed gun in front of the rival group.

Both groups were taken to the police station, but neither of them chose to file any complaints. The authorities also asked them to go through medical checks, but Farhan and his group declined to do so.