Ayesha Shroff shares unseen photo of her 'treasure' Jackie, Tiger and Krishna

Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff are doting parents to their two children - son and actor Tiger Shroff and daughter Krishna Shroff. They are a close-knit family and it's evident from the way they talk about each other and social media posts too. It's a delight to see them together and they do make for one good-looking family. Often Ayesha shares photos with her children from their childhood days and they are truly unmissable.

That's what happened on Monday! Amid lockdown, Ayesha decided to dig up old photo albums and post and old photo on her Instagram page. She shared an unseen photo featuring Jackie, Tiger and Krishna. In the photo, the cool father is seen holding his kids in his arms as they smile cutely for the camera. It seems like Ayesha has clicked this priceless photo and the Internet can't thank her enough for sharing the photo.

Ayesha captioned the photo with hearts and tagged them stating, "Treasure @apnabhidu @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff".

Check out the photo below:

Earlier during an interaction, Tiger had revealed that he is more like his mom Ayesha and Krishna like Jackie. He said, "I am more like momma (Ayesha Shroff). My sister, Krishna is more like my dad. Dad is so bindaas. He doesn't care about what people think. I am uptight and focused. My father was born a star. On the other hand, I had to work hard to get out of his shadow and make my own identity. I didn’t want to just be Jackie Shroff ka beta. I am a racehorse. I have huge goals and dreams. I do not have time to spend my energy looking left or right. There is no time for detours (read as see what others are doing) because I have to look straight ahead at the finishing line."