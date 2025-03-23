Ayesha Kapur, the former child artiste who impressed the masses with her performance in Black has now taken the next big step and tied the knot in a private ceremony.

Ayesha Kapur, former child artiste from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black is now married, and shared a photo from her intimate wedding ceremony. Who can forget Ayesha as the little Michelle McNally, who gave a remarkable performance in Black, despite sharing screen space with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan?

On Sunday, March 23, Ayesha dropped the photo from her ceremony, holding the hand of her longtime partner, now husband Aman Oberoi on her Instagram. Reportedly the two got married in an intimate ceremony in Delhi. Before that, Ayesha celebrated her bachelorette and had a fun trip to Kovalam beach.

A sneak peek of the bachelorette was shared by the content creator thepicturetoast with the caption, "Is this the Pinterest-worthy bachelorette trip every girl dreams of? Because we just made it a reality. Ayesha’s bachelorette trip with her childhood friends to Kovalam was a dreamy trip for every girl's squad!"

Ayesha Kapur on working with Bachchan in Black

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ayesha recalled her experience working in Black, and said, "It was a dream role for me. The film was both in Hindi and English, something I was very comfortable with as English is not my first language." Kapur revealed that she was signed for two more movies, but since they got shelved, she broke the contract. "I had a three-film contract with the production house and then the film got shelved and I broke the contract. My parents then insisted that I had to go to college and I went back to studies," Ayeshsa said.

Years after Black, Ayesha returned to showbiz with the family film Hari Ka Om (2022), but she wasn't that keen to work in the showbiz. She said, "My primary focus is the health and wellness field. But I am open to acting. I have not signed any agent yet. I have had people approach me but nothing has materialised. I would only like to go through with it with the right kind of role."