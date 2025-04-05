Ayesha Jhulka revealed that she felt cheated after the makers had shot her rape scene in Dalaal using a body double without her permission.

Ayesha Jhulka was one of the most prominent Bollywood actresses in the 1990s. After making her debut opposite Salman Khan in Kurbaan, she starred in several hits including Aamir Khan's Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and Akshay Kumar's Khiladi. However, Ayesha found herself in a controversy for the film Dalaal, in which she was paired opposite Mithun Chakraborty.

In the 1993 action drama, the makers shot her rape scene using a body double without her consent. Talking about the shocking incident in her recent interview, Ayesha told Hindi Rush in Hindi, "I wasn't informed of the scene they shot using a body double. I wasn't invited to the trial show in which the movie was being shown. A journalist, who was watching the film at that screening, later called me and asked, 'Do you know about this sequence in the film because we are very surprised that how did you allow this?' Everyone knew that it was a body double in that scene."

Dalaal was produced by Prakash Mehra and directed by Partho Ghosh. Ayesha further added, "I was shocked and upset. I called Prakash Mehra ji and he told me that there's no such scene in the film. I believed him then because the trial that I had seen had no such scene. The same journalist called me again after a couple of days and asked me if I had talked to the makers. I told him about the conversation I had with Mehra ji. He told me that there's another trial planned for the press after two days and asked me to come and see it. So, I went to that trial show uninvited and saw that scene myself. I was very angry and felt cheated. The next day itself, I filed a case in the IMPPA (Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association)."

In the early 2000s, Ayesha stepped away from acting after she was not getting the roles she wanted to do. Her last theatrical release was the 2018 film Genius. Jhulka has done two OTT shows Hush Hush and Happy Family: Conditions Apply, released on Prime Video in 2022 and 2023. She was most recently seen in the reality show Celebrity MasterChef this year.