Ayesha Jhulka reveals Salman Khan asked choreographer to not give him dance steps

Salman Khan has aced the action genre, he's also proved his talent in comedy and emotional dramas. But when it comes to grooving to tunes, Salman lacks the perfect dancing shoes. There have been some pleasant exceptions, like 'Wanted,' 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi,' but mostly, Salman makes his followers chuckle with his hook steps.

Now, we get to know that in his early years, the actor used to ask choreographers not to give him dance steps. Actress Ayesha Jhulka, who was a popular actress in the 90s, have spilt the secret about his 'Kurbaan' co-star. The 'Dalaal' actress graced the show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' with Madhoo. During the shoot, host Aditya Narayan played a quiz with the guests. Later Ayesha revealed that Salman used to avoid dance, as he was conscious about it.

Ayesha said that during her debut film 'Kurbaan,' Khan asked the choreographer not to give him dance steps. She further added that when she was shooting for her first movie with Salman Khan, he was very conscious about dancing. He told the choreographer of their film to let him make an entry in a casual walk, while Jhulka would be doing the dance. The actress even added that since then, she has done a lot of live shows with him throughout her career.

However, Ayesha affirmed that she's astonished by Khan's confidence and how he has developed as a fine dancer as well. The 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' star asserted that she's surprised to see that he dances so well, and even keeps all steps in mind. She feels that he used to do drama earlier, and he can genuinely dance well.

Salman was last seen in 'Antim: The Final Truth,' and will soon be seen in 'Tiger 3' opposite Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.