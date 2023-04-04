Search icon
Ayan Mukerji reveals timeline for Brahmastra parts two and three, here's when the sequels will hit the screens

The second part of Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be released in December 2026 while part 3 will hit the theatres in December 2027.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 11:46 AM IST

After Brahasmtra Part 1: Shiva had a successful run at the box-office, Ayan Mukerji on Tuesday announced the timeline for Brahmastra Part 2: Dev and Brahmastra Part 3 starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, which is scheduled to release in 2026 and 2027 respectively.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He revealed that part of the film will be released in December 2026 while part 3 will hit the theatres in December 2027. Ayan took to Instagram, where he made the announcement along with a post he penned. He wrote, "The Time has come - for some updates on the Brahmastra Trilogy, the Astraverse, and my Life! After absorbing all the love and the feedback on Part One... I have been focused on creating the Vision for Part Two and Part Three - which I now know will be bigger and more ambitious than Part One! have learnt that we need a little more time to perfect the script of BrahmAstra Two and Three!"

He shared the second and third installment will be made together. "And...have decided that we are going to make the two films... Together! Allowing them to also release closer together! I have a timeline in place to achieve this, which I am sharing with you all today!" He had another "piece of news to share..."

Without divulging much, he said, "The Universe has presented me with a very special opportunity recently - a very special movie - to step into and direct! What the movie is... More on that when the time is right. An opportunity that challenges me and terribly excites me... one where I will learn, be inspired and where I will grow! So, I have decided to take it up!! Opening myself up to all the positive energies in this universe so I can do my best and contribute to that one thing that matters most to me - Indian Cinema!"

Produced by Star Studios Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Ayan Mukerji, the first part of Brahmastra shattered box office records and capture. (With inputs from IANS)

