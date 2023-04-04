Ayan Mukerji to enter YRF Spy Universe, will direct Hrithik Roshan-starrer War 2

Credit: taranadarsh/Instagram

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji on Tuesday announced the timeline for the second and third part of his magnum opus Brahmastra. Besides, Ayan has been roped in for directing a sequel to War under the banner of Yash Raj films.

Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news. His tweet read, "BIGGG DEVELOPMENT... AYAN MUKERJI TO DIRECT WAR 2 FOR YRF... HRITHIK ROSHAN CONFIRMED... #AdityaChopra signs #AyanMukerji to direct #War2... The 7th film in the #YRF Spy Universe, which will follow the events of #Tiger3. #HrithikRoshan will essay the principal lead role."

BIGGG DEVELOPMENT… AYAN MUKERJI TO DIRECT ‘WAR 2’ FOR YRF… HRITHIK ROSHAN CONFIRMED… #AdityaChopra signs #AyanMukerji to direct #War2… The 7th film in the #YRF Spy Universe, which will follow the events of #Tiger3.#HrithikRoshan will essay the principal lead role. pic.twitter.com/CirvtbBASD April 4, 2023

However, Ayan has not shared any detail about War on his social media till now. Directed by Siddarth Anand, War featured Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. This high-octane action drama minted 200 crores within seven days of its release in 2019. It`s touted to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year.

Overwhelmed by the response, Hrithik said back then, "We wanted to make a film that raises the bar of action films in India and could truly compete with the best of action spectacles being made in the West."

"War is a genre-defining action film and I'm extremely happy for the entire cast and crew of WAR because we all have given our all and more to make this film a cut above," he added. After the thumping success of `Pathaan` this year, Yash Raj Films is eyeing to make their spy universe larger. `War 2` is surely a step taken towards that goal.

