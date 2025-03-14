Several celebrities, including Karan Johar, Ashutosh Gowariker, Lalit Pandit, and Kiran Rao, were also present to pay their respects.

As Ayan Mukerji's father, veteran actor Deb Mukherjee, passed away on Friday, several Bollywood celebrities reached the filmmaker's residence to pay their last respects to the departed soul.

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan was among the first to arrive. The 'Sholay' actress was seen hugging and consoling Kajol, who had lost her uncle. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who share a very close bond with Ayan, were also spotted arriving at his residence. Several celebrities, including Karan Johar, Ashutosh Gowariker, Lalit Pandit, and Kiran Rao, were also present to pay their respects.

Born in Kanpur, Deb Mukherjee was part of the famous Mukherjee-Samarth family, whose involvement with the film industry spans four generations, beginning in the 1930s. His mother, Satidevi, was the only sister of Ashok Kumar, Anup Kumar, and Kishore Kumar. His brothers included successful actor Joy Mukherjee and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee, who married Bollywood star Tanuja. His nieces are Kajol and Rani Mukerji.

Deb Mukherjee had been married twice. His daughter Sunita, from his first marriage, is married to director Ashutosh Gowariker. His son, Ayan, is from his second marriage.He worked in movies like Sambandh, Adhikar, Zindagi Zindagi, Haiwan, Mai Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki, Karate, Baaton Baaton Mein, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, and others.

