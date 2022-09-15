Ayan Mukerji reacts to criticism Alia Bhatt is underutilised in Brahmastra, says 'it could be people who...'

Brahmastra/File photo

Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji recently opened up about criticism around actress Alia Bhatt's role in the film as many believed that the talented star was underutilised. Speaking with indianexpress.com, Ayan Mukerji while addressing the topic said that viewers might have felt so as they probably came in with the "baggage of having seen her in Gangubai and other stuff." Ayan added that he has also heard a lot of people saying superficial things like "Alia looks pretty in the film." Speaking further Ayan said that he believes there will be "a lot of acceptance for her, playing this positive, happy girl in the film", however, he mentioned, "in part two we will do more with Alia!"

He added, "In some ways, her incredible acting chops have almost become something that some people are seeing as it is getting in the way of fully appreciating her. But again, I am waiting for this (film) to spread far and wide in the country. I still think there will be a lot of acceptance for her, playing this positive, happy girl in the film. But, noted. In part two we will do more with Alia!"

Meanwhile, Ayan also reacted to the boycott Brahmastra trend on social media, During an interaction with News18, Ayan said, "Yes, we did care what people were saying but at the same time we were okay. It may sound idealistic but we were so focussed on our film and the overall message of the film was all about love and we had a concept which was there on our posters which said, ‘The light is coming,’ so we didn't really have any time to think about anything else."

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as Shiva and Isha, has turned out to be a smash hit at the box office with movie-goers rushing to the theatres to see the visual spectacle created by the director Ayan Mukerji. After becoming the first Bollywood film to lead the worldwide box chart with earnings of Rs 225 crore in the opening weekend, Brahmastra has managed to breach the Rs 150 crore mark in nett collections in India in its first five days, as per the report in Bollywood Hungama.