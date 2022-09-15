Ayan Mukerji reacts to boycott Brahmastra trend, says 'we were so focussed on our film..'

File photo

Days after the movie's September 9 release, Ayan Mukerji responded to the trending hashtag "#BoycottBrahmastra" on Twitter. Ayan stated in a new interview that although the Brahmastra team cared about what people thought, "at the same time we were okay."

In an interview with News18, Ayan said, “Yes, we did care what people were saying but at the same time we were okay. It may sound idealistic but we were so focussed on our film and the overall message of the film was all about love and we had a concept which was there on our posters which said, ‘The light is coming,’ so we didn’t really have any time to think about anything else."

He also asked the people, “As a filmmaker, I am inviting everyone to come and watch it, including the people who are making all the noise and also the ones who aren’t convinced with our film. We want them to give us a chance, see the effort that we have put in, the kind of VFX we have done because I feel no film of that nature has done it and experience the way Indian mythology is depicted. Once you watch the film you are entitled to your opinion whether you like it or not and I am open to all kinds of suggestions."

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse created by Ayan Mukerji around the ancient Indian astras. The title of the second part Brahmastra Part Two: Dev was revealed in the film's climax. Ayan in a recent interview has revealed that the team is planning to release the next part in December 2025.

In addition to Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone make brief appearances in the movie. Star Studios and Dharma Productions are the producers of Brahmastra. The film's follow-up is titled Brahmastra Part Two: Dev.