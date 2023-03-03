Ayan Mukerji opens up about release date of Brahmastra Part Two: Dev, says 'nobody will come to watch....'

Ayan Mukerji-Brahmastra Part 2

Director Ayan Mukerji opened up about the release date of the much-awaited sequel Brahmastra Part Two: Dev. The first part, Shiva starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt was released last year, and despite mixed reception, the film went on to become the highest-grossing movie of the year.

Recently during a media interaction, Ayan opened up about the status of Brahmastra Part 2, and also stated that the film won't take as much time as the prequel did. Speaking to News18, Ayan Mukerji said that pre-production work on Brahmastra 2 has already started. "We’re at it. (It will take) a couple of years. And that’s one hundred per cent better than ten years." He continued, "If we take another ten years, nobody will come to watch Brahmastra 2. We’re going to get it ready much before that." Ayan assured.

Disclosing more insight about the sequel, Ayan said that the film will showcase Dev’s backstory as well as continue the present-day timeline. However, when he was asked about the cast for the new film, Ayan said, "There’s no answer for this question yet. We’ll have to wait." Brahmastra is a planned trilogy based on accident astras of Indian mythology. After Part One: Shiva, and Part Two: Dev, the official title of the final part will be revealed at the end of Part Two.

Ranbir will soon be seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The movie will release on March 8. Apart from TJMM, Ranbir will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Wanga's actioner Animal. Recently, Ranbir revealed that he's also working on singer Kishore Kumar's biopic with director Anurag Basu, On the other side, Alia Bhatt will next be seen with Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's rom-com Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani. The film will release on April 29.