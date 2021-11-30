Ayan Mukerji drops unseen BTS pictures of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor from 'Brahmastra' sets

'Brahmastra' is one of the most awaited films in the Hindi film industry. Backed by Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios, it is a fantasy adventure drama starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Since the film's announcement in 2017, 'Brahmastra' has seen several delays and its release date hasn't been locked till date.

The film's director Ayan Mukerji took to Instagram on Monday to share the unseen pictures from the sets. He captioned the five sets of photos as "Flashes of Time! #steppingoutofacocoon #thetimefeelsright #brahmastra". The first picture shows Ayan having a candid conversation with Ranbir , the next image shows him managing the film's crew in a mssive Durga Pooja pandal set. The third picture shows Ayan directing a CGI scene in the film and in the next picture, he is seen instructing Amitabh Bachchan as Ranbir looks at him with snow-capped mountains in the background. In the last image, the director can be seen wearing a mask and lost in his own thoughts.





Karan Johar, who is producing the film, dropped fire emojis below the post, while Arjun Kapoor wrote "Low key stuff...". Fans, who have been awaiting the film's release since four years, desperately asked the date when the film will hit the theatres. While one user wrote "Release it now please", another made a sarcastic comment "Release the movie soon. I was 6 years old when the movie was announced and I am 26 now!"

Planned as a trilogy, the film also stars Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. 'Brahmastra' is Ayan Mukerji's third film after the critically acclaimed 'Wake Up Sid' and commercially successful 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'.