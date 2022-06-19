Ayan Mukerji breaks silence on 'Ranbir Kapoor wearing shoes inside temple' after #BoycottBrahmastra starts trending

Credit: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji broke his silence after netizens criticised the trailer due to one of its scenes showing ‘Ranbir Kapoor wearing shoes in temple’. After this controversy, BoycottBrahmastra started trending on social media.

Ayan Mukherji issued a statement in which he mentioned that ‘Ranbir is not entering temple but Durga Puja Pandal.’ While justifying, he wrote, “We had some people in our community, upset because of one shot in our Trailer - Ranbir’s character wearing shoes as he rings a Bell. As the Creator of this film (and a devotee), I wanted to humbly address what happened here. In our movie, Ranbir is not entering a temple, but a Durga Puja Pandal.”

“Durga Puja Celebration for… 75 years! One, which I have been a part of since my childhood. In my experience, we only take off our shoes, right on the stage where the Goddess is, and not when you enter the Pandal,” he mentioned.

Ayan further added, “It is personally important for me to reach out to anyone who may have been upset with this image… because above all, Brahmāstra is created as a movie experience which pays respect to, and celebrates - Indian culture, traditions, and history. That is at the heart of why I made this movie, so it is very important to me that this feeling, reaches every Indian who is watching Brahmāstra!”

The trailer of one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema, Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the leading roles was finally released on Wednesday, June 15. With Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji returns to direction after nine years as he last helmed Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone's romantic drama Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in 2013. Before YJHD, he made his directorial debut with Wake Up Sid in 2009 which also starred Ranbir in the lead role along with Konkona Sen Sharma.

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the fantasy adventure stars Amitabh Bachchan, South superstar Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in key roles. Since the trailer release, the netizens have been applauding the VFX calling the film a true visual spectacle that needs to be experienced on the biggest screen.

Ayan has planned Brahmastra as the trilogy, a three-part film franchise, and the beginning of India’s first original universe The Astraverse. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is slated to released in cinemas on September 9.