Ayaan Khan's moving tribute to dad Irrfan; says 'the flesh we roam this earth in is a blessing, not promise'

Bollywood lost a true gem on Wednesday as actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital due to a colon infection after a two-year-long battle with neuroendocrine tumour. Now, a few days after his death, his younger son Ayaan Khan took to his Instagram and posted a black and white picture of his childhood, riding a bike with his father. The caption of the picture read, "The flesh we roam this earth in is a blessing, not a promise." Yesterday his wife Sutapa Sikdar also paid tribute to her late husband with a moving note.

In her heartwrenching yet hopeful note, Sutapa wrote, "How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It's a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve. Yet I want to try to fill in the things that people don't already know.It's unbelievable for us but I would put it in Irrfan's words, “it's magical” whether he is there or not there, and that's what he loved, he never loved one-dimensional reality. The only thing I have a grudge against him is; he has spoiled me for life. His strive for perfection doesn't let me settle for ordinary in anything. There was a rhythm that he always saw in everything, even in cacophony and chaos, so I have learned to sing and dance to the music of that rhythm, even with my tone-deaf voice and two left feet."

"Tears will flow as we will plant a raat ki rani tree, his favourite, to the place where you have put him to rest after a victorious journey. It takes time but it will bloom and the fragrance will spread and touch all the souls whom I won't call them fans but family for years to come," she concluded.