'Awww, cutie!': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh shower love on Alia Bhatt's childhood photo

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram page and shared her unseen childhood photo. In the black and white photo, the actor is a cherubic beauty posing showing her cute smile and keeping her hands together. Her messy curls make the photo more adorable and people can't stop gushing over her. Alia posted the photo and urged everyone to 'spread some love'. The photo has more than 1.2 million likes on Instagram.

Alia is seen wearing a velvet shirt and it's clicked amid a scenic place which has been blurred in the backdrop. She captioned the photo stating, "spread some love".

Soon after that, several celebrities commented on her post and showered Alia with love. Ranveer Singh commented, "Awwwwwwwwww". While Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Too sweet". Deepika also complimented Alia by writing, "Cutie!".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is all set to enter the digital world with the release of Sadak 2. Yes, the film directed by Mahesh Bhatt will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. The film which is a sequel to Sadak also stars Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. The streaming date is yet to be announced.

Soon after that, Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi in which she plays the titular role. The film was eyeing for a September release.

Alia is also playing the female lead in SS Rajamouli's RRR alongside Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The film will be releasing next year.