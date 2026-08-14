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Awarapan 2 X review: Fans call it 'worthy sequel with same emotions', agree 'Aakha Bollywood ek tarf, Emraan Hashmi ek tarf'

Awarapan 2 X review: Fans agree 'Aakha Bollywood ek tarf, Emraan Hashmi ek tarf'

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Awarapan 2 X review: Fans call it 'worthy sequel with same emotions', agree 'Aakha Bollywood ek tarf, Emraan Hashmi ek tarf'

Awarapan 2: Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit on the big screen, and his fans are overwhelmed, enjoying his big comeback at the box office. Awarapan 2, the direct sequel to the 2007 cult Awarapan released in cinemas today, and it has reignited the Hashmi mania in cinemas. Ever since the early morning shows, the buzz and response for the sequel have been strong and encouraging. Despite Mohit Suri not returning as the director and a direct clash with Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947, Awarapan 2 is building on strong word of mouth. Fans have shared their thoughts about the film on social media right after the first show ended, welcoming Emraan Hashmi's grand return in his A-game. 

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Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 14, 2026, 04:01 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Awarapan 2 X review: Fans call it 'worthy sequel with same emotions', agree 'Aakha Bollywood ek tarf, Emraan Hashmi ek tarf'
Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2 (Image source: Instagram)
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Awarapan 2: Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit on the big screen, and his fans are overwhelmed, enjoying his big comeback at the box office. Awarapan 2, the direct sequel to the 2007 cult Awarapan released in cinemas today, and it has reignited the Hashmi mania in cinemas. Ever since the early morning shows, the buzz and response for the sequel have been strong and encouraging. Despite Mohit Suri not returning as the director and a direct clash with Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947, Awarapan 2 is building on strong word of mouth. Fans have shared their thoughts about the film on social media right after the first show ended, welcoming Emraan Hashmi's grand return in his A-game. 

How did fans react to Awarapan 2? 

Several netizens dropped their reaction, admitting that they underestimated the film by it's 'average' trailer. Fans are going gaga about the film and shared their happy response on X. A netizen wrote, "Sahi kaha tha Raghav ne, Aakha Bollywood ek tarf, Emraan Hashmi ek tarf." Another netizen wrote, "Bhai, starting ke 20 mins hi itne engagging hai aap emotionally Shivam Pandit ke saath connect ho jaoge." One of the netizens called the film, "A powerful and emotional cinematic experience!" The user further wrote, "The story, performances, music, and overall atmosphere make Awarapan 2 a deeply engaging watch. A perfect blend of emotion, action, and intensity." 

Here are some responses 

About Awarapan 2

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, produced by Vishesh Bhatt under his banner, Vishesh Films, Awarapan 2 marks the return of Emraan as Shivam Pandit, with Disha Patani opposite him as the female lead. The movie also stars Shabana Azmi, Puran Gabbi, Suvinder Vicky, and Vijayant Kohl in key roles. The movie was released in cinemas on August 14, 2026, clashing directly with Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947. Interestingly, in 2007, Awarapan also clashed with Sunny Deol's Apne and Himesh Reshammiya's Aap Kaa Surroor: The Movie.

Also read: Batwara 1947 movie review: Sunny Deol- Rajkumar Santoshi's reunion rides high on emotions, tear-jerking drama, projects most sensible take on India-Pakistan conflict

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