Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 box office collection Day 6: Emraan Hashmi touches Rs 150 crore mark, Sunny Deol's drama is almost FINISHED, earns only...

Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 suffered another major drop in the collection, but the latter is almost getting exhausted, and won't survive beyond the second weekend.

Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 box office collection Day 6: 2026 will be remembered as the year of Emraan Hashmi's comeback. After a slump of 14 years, the actor made a terrific return at the box office, reinstating his reign, and gave out his career's biggest hit. The weekday slump has certainly affected Awarapan 2, but not as much as Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947, which has almost run out of steam and competition. On Wednesday, both releases suffered a drop of over 30%, but Awarapan 2 continues to lead the race, and it has also crossed Rs 150 crore mark worldwide.

How much did Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 earn on Wednesday?

As Sacnilk reported, Emi's Awarapan 2 showed a drop of 30.8% from Tuesday and earned Rs 6.75 crore. The total India gross collections of the film is Rs 128.29 crore, and total India net collections are Rs 107.50 crore. Overseas, Awarapan 2 earned Rs 1.50 crore on Wednesday, taking the total overseas gross to Rs 25.30 crore so far. The worldwide gross collection of Awarapan 2 is Rs 153.59 crore.

The shocking collection of Batwara 1947

When it comes to Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi's film, it showed a decline of 37.8% from Tuesday. On Wednesday, Batwara 1947 collected only Rs 1.40 crore, bringing total India gross collections to Rs 38.17 crore, and total India net collections to Rs 32.15 crore so far. When it comes to overseas, the film has lost its hold, collecting only Rs 50 lakh on Wednesday, taking the total overseas gross to Rs 7.25 crore. In 5 days, the worldwide gross collection of Batwara 1947 is only Rs 45.42 crore.

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What lies ahead for Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2, threat from Hollywood?

This Friday, Bollywood will have no major release, but Hollywood's horror thriller, Insidious: Out of the Further, will release. India has a knack for horror, and Evil Dead Burn also did decent business here. If Insidious clicked among the masses, it is expected to pose competition for Awarapan 2, and Batwara 1947 will be a washout by the end of the second weekend.