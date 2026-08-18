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Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 box office collection Day 5: Emraan Hashmi film races to 150 crore, Sunny Deol's drama struggles to cross 50 crore

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Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 box office collection Day 5: Emraan Hashmi film races to 150 crore, Sunny Deol's drama struggles to cross 50 crore

On Tuesday, both films showed a little growth in collection, but Awarapan 2 continues to lead the race. Sunny's Batwara made a leap forward, yet trails far behind the Emraan Hashmi-starrer

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Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 19, 2026, 12:02 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 box office collection Day 5: Emraan Hashmi film races to 150 crore, Sunny Deol's drama struggles to cross 50 crore
Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2, Sunny Deol in Batwara 1947 (Image source: Instagram)
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Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 box office collection Day 5: With the discounted ticket prices for last week's releases, Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 and Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 have shown a little jump from Monday's grave decline. As Sacnilk reported, Emraan's Awarapan 2 has crossed the 100 crore mark in India in 5 days. On the other hand, Sunny, Rajkumar Santoshi's Batwara 1947 is struggling to cross even the 50 crore mark worldwide. Clearly, Emraan is leading the race and has scored a winner, probably his first hit in 14 years. Unlike Awarapan 2, Batwara 1947 earned better critical reviews, but it went on to become a losing game. 

How much did Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 earn on Tuesday? 

As per the trade tracking portal, on Tuesday, with discounted ticket prices, Awarapan 2 crossed the 100 crore mark in India. The film showed a growth of 5.4%, earning Rs 9.75 crore from Monday's net collection of Rs 9.25 crore. The total India gross collections are Rs 120.33 crore, and total India net collections are Rs 100.75 crore so far. When it comes to overseas, Awarapan 2 collected Rs 2 crore on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 23.80 crore. The worldwide gross collection of Awarapan 2 is Rs 144.13 crore. 

Also read: Amid Awarapan 2's success, Emraan Hashmi's wife Parveen pens emotional note on his 'dedication, patience, faith', despite 'heartbreaks, disappointments'

Speaking about Batwara 1947, on Tuesday, the film earned Rs 2.25 crore, showing a growth of 12.5% from Monday's net collection of Rs 2 crore. The total India gross collections of Batwara 1947 are Rs 36.54 crore, and domestic net collections are Rs 30.75 crore so far. Overseas, Batwara 1947 earned only Rs 50 lakh on Tuesday. The total overseas gross is only Rs 6.75 crore so far, which pushes the worldwide gross collection to only Rs 43.29 crore. 

What lies ahead for both releases? 

The downward trend will continue on weekdays. While Awarapan 2 is expected to cross 150 crore mark by the end of the first week, Batwara 1947 might fail to cross 50 crore mark in its first week itself. 

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