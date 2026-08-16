Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 box office collection Day 3: After good jump, Sunny Deol film suffers drop of 46%, Emraan Hashmi scores first hit in 14 years

On Sunday, both new releases shockingly witnessed a drop in collections. However, Batwara 1947 suffered a deeper dent than Awarapan 2.

Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 box office collection Day 3: A day after Independence Day, Bollywood suffers a major jolt, as both the new releases suffer a drop in their collections. Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 and Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 reaped the benefit of the 15 August holiday. Sunny's film showed a massive growth of over 130% from Friday. Even Emi's film jumped 50% higher than Day 1. However, on Day 3, Sunday, when these films were supposed to surpass or, at worst, maintain the momentum, they saw a decline. Sunny and Rajkumar's film almost crashed at the box office. Making it a dull weekend collection. Emraan's romantic thriller also performed below Saturday, yet it scored in double digits.

How much did Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 earn on Sunday?

As Sacnilk reported, Batwara 1947 showed a 46.3% drop from Saturday's Rs 13.50 crore, earning only Rs 7.25 crore net. The total India gross collections were Rs 31.61 crore, and total India net collections were Rs 26.50 crore. When it comes to overseas, on Sunday, the film collected only Rs 2 crore, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 5.50 crore so far. The worldwide gross collection of Batwara 1947 is only Rs 37.11 crore. Batwara 1947 scored the lowest weekend collection in the last three years, since Gadar 2 was released.

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Even Awarapan 2 suffers a decline, but not worse than Batwara 1947

When it comes to Awarapan 2, on Sunday it dropped only 23% from Saturday's Rs 33.75 crore, earning Rs 26 crore net, taking the first-weekend India gross collection to Rs 98.10 crore. The total India net collections are Rs 81.75 crore. When it comes to overseas, Awarapan 2 earned Rs 4 crore on Sunday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 12 crore so far. The worldwide gross collection of Awarapan 2 is reportedly at Rs 110.10 crore. With this data, it's proven that Emraan scored his first solo hit in 14 years (his last hit was Raaz 3, in 2012). As per the reports, Awarapan 2 is made on a Rs 45 crore budget. So the film has already earned the status of a plus.

What do the weekdays hold for these films?

Monday onwards, both films will further witness a decline. However, going by the trend, Batwara 1947 is expected to hit worse by the weekdays. Awarapan 2 is expected to stay afloat and will continue to dominate the big screens. Until Yash's Toxic (August 26), both movies will enjoy a free run in cinemas.