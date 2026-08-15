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Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 box office collection Day 2: Sunny Deol film shows 134% jump, Emraan Hashmi-starrer races for 100 crore

On August 15, Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 showed good growth, with the Sunny Deol-starrer taking a miraculous jump in collections. On the other hand, Awarapan 2 has crossed 75 crore worldwide in two days.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 15, 2026, 11:51 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 box office collection Day 2: Sunny Deol film shows 134% jump, Emraan Hashmi-starrer races for 100 crore
Posters of Awarapan 2, Batwara 1947 (Image source: IMDb)
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Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 box office collection Day 2: The Independence Day holiday, 15 August, has benefited both films. Sunny Deol-starrer Batwara 1947 took a huge jump, collecting double its opening. Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in just 2 days. Both films are now heading for a good weekend, with Awarapan 2 leading the race miles ahead of Sunny, Rajkumar Santoshi's collaboration. Since both films belong to different genres, they are enjoying a good run at the box office.

The latest box office collection data of Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2

As per the latest data reported by the trade tracking portal Sacnilk, both films showed a major jump in collections, with Batwara 1947 showing a miraculous recovery, a growth of 134.8% from Friday's net collection of Rs 5.75 crore, collecting a net of Rs 13.50 crore from 8071 shows. In two days, the total India gross collections reached Rs 22.91 crore, and total India net collections reached Rs 19.25 crore so far. Overseas, the film collected Rs 2 crore on Saturday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 3.50 crore so far. In 2 days, the worldwide gross collection is Rs 26.41 crore.

Also read: Viral video: As Awarapan 2 crosses 50 crore in 2 days, Emraan Hashmi drops MAJOR HINT of Awarapan 3: 'We hope you...'

When it comes to Awarapan 2, Emraan Hashmi continues to lead the box office race, but showed only a growth of 50% from Friday's net collection of Rs 22 crore. On Saturday, the film collected a net of Rs 33 crore from 10496 shows. In two days, the total India gross collections are Rs 66 crore, and total India net collections are Rs 55 crore. When it comes to overseas, on Saturday, it collected Rs 3.50 crore, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 6 crore so far, pushing the worldwide gross collection to Rs 72 crore.

What does Sunday hold for both films?

Going by the trend, both films will go into overdrive mode on Sunday. Batwara 1947 is expected to earn more than Rs 20 crore. Whereas Awarapan 2 is expected to earn around Rs 35-38 crore on its third day. These releases will only get another week of free run. On August 28, Yash's Toxic will release in cinemas, and it will certainly slow down the Hindi releases.

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