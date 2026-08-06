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Awarapan 2 trailer Twitter reaction: Emraan Hashmi's return as Shivam Pandit divides internet, fans praise intensity, but trolls mock...

Finally, the much-awaited trailer of Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 was dropped online, but it has drawn extreme mixed reactions.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 06, 2026, 01:22 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Awarapan 2 trailer Twitter reaction: Emraan Hashmi's return as Shivam Pandit divides internet, fans praise intensity, but trolls mock...
Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2 (Image source: IMDb)
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Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 is a few days away from the mega release, and finally, the makers have dropped the first trailer of the movie online on Thursday, August 6. After 19 years, Emraan returns as fan favourite Shivam Pandit. This time, he's more lethal, ruthless, and wounded. However, he finds solace in Disha Patani, but again, love is also surrounded by new challenges and dangers. How Shivam redeems himself from the pain of Awarapan forms the premise of the sequel. The trailer is echoed with Mithoon's Tera Mera Rishta, sung by Saaj Bhatt and Subodhh Sharma, which runs through like a second pulse, turning every action sequence into something that hits closer to the heart than the gut.

Awarapan 2 trailer impresses Emraan's fans, disappoints netizens

Awarapan 2 trailer was highly anticipated among the fans, but after the reveal, it has left the internet divided. While die-hard Emi fans are glad to have him back on the screen as Shivam, another section of netizens is miffed by the trailer, calling it a 'cash-grab scheme ' and a 'half-baked product'. 

Watch the trailer of Awarapan 2

A netizen slammed the makers and wrote, "Awarapan 2 trailer has gotta be the worst cut trailers in recent times. There’s showing too much in a trailer, and then there’s this. Just rushed cuts. Ends before it begins. Hope the film is better." Another netizen wrote, "Honestly, one word after watching the #Awarapan2 trailer: DISAPPOINTMENT. It’s too short, reveals nothing, and feels totally different from the original cult romance/heartbreak vibe. They turned it into a generic action movie! The only saving grace? The original songs are back."

About Awarapan 2

Apart from Emraan and Disha, the movie also stars Shabana Azmi as Nafisa, Puran Gabbi as Zorawar, Anirudh Rawal as Sikandar, Surendar Vicky as Jaideep, Vijayant Kohli as Mehmood and Atul Kumar as Samarth. Produced by Vishesh Bhatt, directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui, Awarapan 2 will be released in cinemas on August 14, 2026, having a direct clash with Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947.

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