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Awarapan 2: This National Award-winning actor joins Emraan Hashmi's film, will play main villain of musical action thriller: 'We are deeply honored'

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Awarapan 2: This National Award-winning actor joins Emraan Hashmi's film, will play main villain of musical action thriller: 'We are deeply honored'

Awarapan 2 is among the much-anticipated films of the year, and the wait has become more interesting, as the main villain has finally joined the film.

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ANI

Updated : Jun 11, 2026, 10:38 PM IST | Edited by : ANI

Awarapan 2: This National Award-winning actor joins Emraan Hashmi's film, will play main villain of musical action thriller: 'We are deeply honored'
Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2 (Image source: Instagram)
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Shabana Azmi has boarded the cast of Emraan Hashmi starrer Awarapan 2 as an antagonist in the film. Taking to their Instagram, Vishesh Films, the official production banner of the movie, shared the announcement, igniting the excitement among the fans of the actress. She will play the role of the character Nafisa in the film.

Vishesh Films wrote, "Nafisa could only ever be Shabana ji... She came home on her birthday last year, and everything found its place. We are deeply honored to welcome the National Award-winning legend Shabana Azmi to the franchise, marking the first antagonist role of her monumental career! She brings an unmatched impact and presence that will reframe the story completely. Awarapan 2 in cinemas 14 August 2026."

Recently, the makers of Emraan Hashmi's much-awaited upcoming film Awarapan 2 announced the wrap of the film's shooting. Vishesh Films took to their Instagram to announce the film's wrap, a moment fans had been looking forward to, as the journey towards the sequel to one of Bollywood's romantic thrillers draws closer. In the photo, Emraan Hashmi was seen holding the film's clapboard, announcing the production phase of the movie.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the sequel aims to build on the emotional depth of the original while introducing a fresh cinematic approach. Disha Patani will also play a prominent role in the film. Producer Vishesh Bhatt underlined the scale and emotional core of the project, stating, "Awarapan is an emotion so large that it's meant for the big screen. It also presents exotic settings and large-scale sequences, but fundamentally, it's built on our core principles of layered storytelling with powerful characters and rich music. Emraan felt the angst of Shivam so deeply that he stepped into character in a heartbeat. And with Disha Patani joining us, the world of the film opened up to new possibilities," in a press note by the makers. The sequel continues Vishesh Films' collaboration with Sony Music India. The original Awarapan, released nearly 19 years ago, remains widely regarded for its tragic narrative and memorable soundtrack.

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