Awarapan 2 success turns sour for Emraan Hashmi after Swine Flu diagnosis: Actor cancels Bengaluru event

Emraan Hashmi, who is enjoying the success of Awarapan 2, has tested positive for swine flu. Due to this, the actor also informed about the postponement of his upcoming event in Bengaluru.

Emraan Hasmi, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Awarapan 2, has tested positive for swine flu (H1N1). The actor took to his Instagram handle to share an update about his health and said that he is 'really unwell'. In his post, Emraan also apologised that he had to postpone the upcoming meet-up event in Bengaluru, as he is currently recovering after feeling unwell for the past few days.

Sharing his health update on Instagram, Emraan wrote, ''Hey Bangalore, I'm really unwell and unfortunately won't be able to make it to the Bangalore show. But picture khatam nahi hua, bas postpone hua hai! I'll see you all at Sunburn Union on 12th September, Saturday. Your tickets will remain valid for the new date. Can't wait to see you guys!''

See the post:

Earlier, another Awarapan 2 actor, Shabana Azmi, also got diagnosed with H1N1 and went for home isolation during recovery. Doctors had advised her to remain in isolation for five days, forcing her to miss the student protest that she was scheduled to attend.

Awarapan 2: From release to box office success

Awarapan 2 stars Emraan alongside Disha Patani and has witnessed a strong box office run since its release on August 14. The Nitin Kakkar directorial reportedly opened to over Rs 20 crore net in India and went on to collect over Rs 100 crore in its first week.

On its 15th day of theatrical release, Awarapan 2 has reportedly breached the Rs 150 crore mark net in India. As per reports, the film was made on a budget of Rs 45 crore and with these figures, it has prove to be blockbuster at the box office. Notably, this is also Emraan's first hit as a lead after several years.