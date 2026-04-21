Awarapan 2 release date locked: It's Emraan Hashmi vs Sunny Deol-Aamir Khan's Lahore 1947, both films will clash for Independence Day weekend

Awarapan 2, the spiritual successor of Awarapan, will be released this year. However, Emraan Hashmi-starrer will be clashing with Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan's Lahore 1947.

A sequel served with nostalgia has become a crack for a successful film. After the success of Gadar 2 and Border 2, now Emraan Hashmi will be bringing Awarapan 2, sooner than you expected. On Tuesday, April 21, the makers of Emraan-starrer have revealed that the much-awaited romantic thriller musical will be released on August 14, 2026. Producer Vishesh Bhatt, Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani took to social media to offer fans a symbolic image into the world of Awarapan 2- marking 14th August 2026 firmly on the calendar. Although Awarapan 2 is releasing on the Independence Day weekend, it won't be enjoying a free run.

The movie that will clash with Awarapan 2 is...

Awarapan 2 will be clashing with Sunny Deol-Rajkumar Santoshi's Batwara (earlier titled Lahore 1947). Sunny Deol-starrer partition drama is produced by Aamir Khan, and it is among the most antitcipated release of the year. Though the makers of Awarapan 2 had dodged the direct clash by releasing their film a day prior to Lahore 1947.

Producer Vishesh Bhatt on Awarapan 2

Speaking about the vision to back Awarapan 2, producer Vishesh Bhatt says, "Awarapan is an emotion so large that it's meant for the big screen. It also presents exotic settings and large-scale sequences, but fundamentally, it's built on our core principles of layered storytelling with powerful characters and rich music. Emraan felt the angst of Shivam so deeply that he stepped into character in a heartbeat. And with Disha Patani joining us, the world of the film opened up to new possibilities."

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Awarapan 2 is not directed by Mohit Suri

The 2007 classic Awarapan was directed by Mohit Suri. This time, he won't be returning for the sequel. Suri is replaced by Nitin Kakkar (Filmistan), and the film is written by Bilal Siddiqui (Bads of Bollywood). Will Awarapan 2 finally break Emraan Hashmi's dull phase at the box office? Only time will tell.