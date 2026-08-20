Awarapan 2 producer Vishesh Bhatt on why Disha Patani was cast opposite Emraan Hashmi, what makes her different from OG heroine Shriya Saran

As Awarapan 2 continues to break records, its producer Vishesh Bhatt revealed what made him choose Disha Patani opposite Emraan Hashmi.

Awarapan 2 producer Vishesh Bhatt opens up about what intrigued him about casting Disha Patani opposite Emraan Hashmi. In 5 days of release, Awarapan 2 has not only earned the status of a hit, but it has also become the biggest opener for Emraan, and even his career's highest-grossing film (as solo lead).

After Shriya Saran in the original film, casting Disha for the sequel was a risk, but it played off well. Awarapan 2 is making the right noise not just because of its riveting storyline and the chemistry between Disha and Emraan, but also because of how they complement each other. Amid the film's solid run, Vishesh reveals the reason for casting Disha Patani as the leading lady, noting that her journey so far made her perfect for the role.

Malang catch Vishesh's attention towards Disha?

Vishesh admits, "It’s interesting to see Emraan and Disha on screen, firstly because I don’t think they’ve been seen together on screen. Disha has a certain body of work. I have seen her in Malang with Mohit, and I met her in 2012 or 2013 when she had just started."

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Disha ain't like Shriya Saran, and that's what attracted Vishesh

Disha Patani is more than what meets the eye, and Bhatt emphasises that. “Over the years, I’ve just felt she has got a very charming face and a personality. From what she was and what we wanted for the role to be, and how this character would play out in the film, she was looking like a very good fit for it. It is a very modern character, a contemporary character in another country. This character is not Shriya Saran. There is a deliberate contrast,” he states.

After Welcome To The Jungle this year, Disha Patani has proven her worth at the box office yet again. So far, Awarapan 2 has delivered an excellent blockbuster opening weekend with Rs 84.31 crore net in India and over Rs 145 crore worldwide. As the film continues it exception theatrical run, the numbers are expected to soar higher!